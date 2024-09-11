Jim Walsh Buys 750,000 Shares of SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Stock

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES – Get Free Report) insider Jim Walsh acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,000.00).
SECOS Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.
SECOS Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SECOS Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SECOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.