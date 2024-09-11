JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $83.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,815,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.