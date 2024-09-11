John Patrick Harton Sells 10,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP John Patrick Harton sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

About Consumer Portfolio Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

