John Patrick Harton Sells 10,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP John Patrick Harton sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
Shares of CPSS stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
