Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 680.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 106.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 109,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 56,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.