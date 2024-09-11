Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 123,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 53,452 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $402.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

