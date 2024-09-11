Josef El-Raghy Buys 250,000 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$77,500.00 ($51,666.67).

Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Josef El-Raghy purchased 130,000 shares of AIC Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$38,740.00 ($25,826.67).

AIC Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

AIC Mines Company Profile

AIC Mines Limited explores for, develops, and acquires gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

