Joshua Horowitz Sells 5,000 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $433,020.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,272 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $435,229.20.

On Thursday, August 15th, Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $520,432.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

