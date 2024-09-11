JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $28.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHR

Phreesia Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PHR stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,480 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $29,941,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.