JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Unison Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.3% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

