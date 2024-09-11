JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276 ($3.61).

Barclays Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Barclays

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 216.70 ($2.83) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 833.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.16). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.09.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,442.13). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($141,815.95). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,442.13). Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

