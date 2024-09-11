Julian Woodcock Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) Stock

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA – Get Free Report) insider Julian Woodcock bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,000.00 ($21,333.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
