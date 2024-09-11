Justin Langer Buys 3,935 Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) Stock

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN – Get Free Report) insider Justin Langer bought 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$38.98 ($25.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,370.56 ($102,247.04).

Mineral Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.88.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

About Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.