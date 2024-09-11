KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock worth $372,112. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

