Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) Insider Purchases £24,500 in Stock

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Edmonds purchased 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,038.71).

Dennis Edmonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Dennis Edmonds bought 850,000 shares of Kazera Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,115.47).

On Thursday, August 29th, Dennis Edmonds purchased 900,000 shares of Kazera Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,294,625.34).

On Friday, August 23rd, Dennis Edmonds acquired 2,300,000 shares of Kazera Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,077.15).

Kazera Global Price Performance

Shares of Kazera Global stock opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.20. Kazera Global plc has a one year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.54.

About Kazera Global

Kazera Global plc operates as a mining investment company in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company primarily explores for lithium, diamonds, and heavy mineral sands. It owns 60% interests in the Diamond project, a mining operation located in Alexander Bay, South Africa; Walviskop Heavy Mineral Sands project located in South Africa; and Tantalum and Lithium project located in southeastern Namibia.

Featured Stories

