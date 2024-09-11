KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.10% of KBR worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.