KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in KBR were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $77,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after buying an additional 1,148,503 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after buying an additional 344,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 85.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after acquiring an additional 240,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. UBS Group upped their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

