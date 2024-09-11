Keith Chiasson Acquires 25,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.40 per share, with a total value of C$585,000.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

CVE stock opened at C$22.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.60. The stock has a market cap of C$41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.08.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

