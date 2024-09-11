Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

Kellanova stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,124,105.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,383 shares of company stock worth $64,858,852. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

