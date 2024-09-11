Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Kering

Shares of PPRUY opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. Kering has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

