Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kering
Kering Stock Down 0.7 %
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.