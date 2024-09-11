Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 112,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 449,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,616,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $220.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.17 and its 200 day moving average is $197.89.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.