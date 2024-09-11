Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$22.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$20.92 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$20.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

