Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after buying an additional 744,412 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 404,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

