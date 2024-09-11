Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.04. Approximately 213,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 65,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GUD shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.20, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of C$95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.83 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$57,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,744. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

