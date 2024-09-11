KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Down 5%

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 7,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

