Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $8.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
NYSE:KOS opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.42.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
