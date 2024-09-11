Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $8.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,312,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after buying an additional 3,636,663 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,340 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

