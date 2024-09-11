Kosmos Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,631 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,075 put options.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

