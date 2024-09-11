Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Shares Up 9.7%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.65. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Krung Thai Bank Public Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.