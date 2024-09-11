KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Strong-Buy”

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

KT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KT opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. KT has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 1,227.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 68.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

