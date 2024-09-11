Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average is $211.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.