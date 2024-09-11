Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

