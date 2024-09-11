Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 20,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 724,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

