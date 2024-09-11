LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.57. LendingClub shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 183,531 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,381.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

LendingClub Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 5.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LendingClub by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

