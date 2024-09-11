Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

NYSE LEN opened at $180.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $186.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $6,069,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 165,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Lennar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

