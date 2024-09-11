LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) versus SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Financial Contrast

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -57.95% -51.59% SOPHiA GENETICS -102.84% -47.40% -34.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LENZ Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk & Volatility

LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.63%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than LENZ Therapeutics.

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 3.86 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -3.29

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

