LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,955 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

