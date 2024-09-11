LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $245.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.79. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.