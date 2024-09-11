LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,669 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,030,000 after acquiring an additional 506,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

