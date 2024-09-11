LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Up 5.0 %

GTLB opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,251. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

