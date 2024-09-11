LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 787.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $470.78 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.85 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

