LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $450,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 106.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

