LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.