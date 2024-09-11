LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $175,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

