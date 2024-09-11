LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $219,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EL opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

