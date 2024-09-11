LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $285,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

