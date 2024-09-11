LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $355,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.58, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 698,649 shares of company stock valued at $21,453,996. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

