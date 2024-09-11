LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $208,000 Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after buying an additional 1,151,557 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in SLM by 6,779.4% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 881,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SLM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,461,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,626,000 after buying an additional 674,424 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $8,652,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Price Performance

SLM opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

