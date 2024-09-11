LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $531,000 Investment in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 897,430 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

VZLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE VZLA opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $444.15 million, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

