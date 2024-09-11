LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $653,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,499,000. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 711.1% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,015,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,996,000 after purchasing an additional 889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 857,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,315 shares of company stock valued at $109,487,356. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

NYSE:ARES opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

