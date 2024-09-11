LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

