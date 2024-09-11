LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.65.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

